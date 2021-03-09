Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.