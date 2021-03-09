Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.