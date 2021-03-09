Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ET opened at C$14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.68. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

