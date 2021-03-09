ExlService (EXLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

2/28/2021 – ExlService had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/25/2021 – ExlService had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of EXLS opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $110,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,308,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,885 shares of company stock worth $4,157,638. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

