Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 97,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.11. 861,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average of $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

