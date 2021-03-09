Faceter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,271.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Faceter has a total market cap of $380,856.13 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Faceter has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00788275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

