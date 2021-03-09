Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $454.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.46 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

