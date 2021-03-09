Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.