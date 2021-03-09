Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,785,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,033,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 460,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $747.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

