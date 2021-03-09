Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 544,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $29.93. 727,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,995,352. The company has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

