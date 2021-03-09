Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,942 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.52% of Chubb worth $363,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,069. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $172.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

