Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 62.5% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 62.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $53,591.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial.

Buying and Selling Feellike

