Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

