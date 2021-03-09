Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 32,106 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.34% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB remained flat at $$107.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

