Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,123 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 39,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,878. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.