Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,725 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $94,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

SPHD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 82,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,234. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

