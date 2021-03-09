Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,326,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $242,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.22. 49,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

