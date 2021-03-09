Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $394.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,911,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $394,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

NYSEARCA NANR traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

