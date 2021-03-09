Financial Review: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Venus Concept and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 116.10%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than NovoCure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and NovoCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.14 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.49 NovoCure $351.32 million 38.18 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,871.00

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

Summary

NovoCure beats Venus Concept on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

