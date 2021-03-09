Financial Survey: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 6.90% 2.24% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Capital Partners and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 4 0 2.60

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 12.25 $161.00 million $2.27 33.42

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.