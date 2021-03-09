Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 83.05 ($1.09), with a volume of 174676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of £108.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.41.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

