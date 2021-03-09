First Ascent Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

