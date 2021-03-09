First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Lawrence Odell Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

