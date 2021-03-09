First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $2,610.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), but opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.67). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 62,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,060.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,096.43. The company has a market capitalization of £727.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

