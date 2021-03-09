First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,096.43

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,096.43 ($40.46) and traded as low as GBX 2,575 ($33.64). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 37,248 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market cap of £723.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,060.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,096.43.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

