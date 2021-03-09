First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

