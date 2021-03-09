First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

