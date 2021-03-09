First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,597,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

