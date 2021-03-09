First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.84. 29,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

