First Horizon Corp Buys 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $21.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,075.52. 47,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,730.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

