First Horizon Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.35. 28,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

