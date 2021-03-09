First Horizon Corp Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.10. 52,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

