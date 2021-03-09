First Horizon Corp Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $183.63. 49,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

