First Horizon Corp Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

HD stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

