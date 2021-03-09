First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $52.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,124.70. 19,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

