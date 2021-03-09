First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

