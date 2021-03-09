FIX Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Buy”

FIX upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $69.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.96. 940,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

