Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Up 6.6%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,494,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,407,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $313.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 323,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.