Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 11% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares were up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 159,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 315,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

