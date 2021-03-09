Forterra plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80 (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FORT opened at GBX 276.75 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £632.78 million and a P/E ratio of -906.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.96. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

