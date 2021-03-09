Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

FTAI opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

