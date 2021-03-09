Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.97

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

