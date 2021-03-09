Frazier Management LLC Purchases Shares of 841,908 Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Molecular Templates makes up about 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

