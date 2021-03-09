Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

