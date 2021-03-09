Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.71. The company had a trading volume of 344,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

