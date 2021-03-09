Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 3.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

