Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,609 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $14,255,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 40,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 2,154,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The company has a market capitalization of $319.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

