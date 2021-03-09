FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 16,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

