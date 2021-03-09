fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of FUBO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,085,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

