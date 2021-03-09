Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

